Randeep Hooda to star in UK-set thriller

Actor Randeep Hooda will be seen in an upcoming thriller tentatively titled Rat On The Highway. The film follows an advertising professional, played by Randeep, who loses his memory of the last 48 hours.

The project will go on floors on August 16 in Arbroath, Scotland. Apart from Randeep, the remaining actors will be from the UK.

Rat On The Highway marks the feature film debut of ad filmmaker Vivek Chouhan. The thriller is produced by Mohaan Nahaar, known for his work on Manjhi: The Mountain Man, Ek Haseena Thi Ek Deewana Tha, and A Death In The Gunj.

“This film was originally conceived by Sunil Saini, Sunny Deol’s manager. I really liked the concept and suggested we reach out to Randeep as we needed an actor par excellence,” Mohaan said.

Randeep recently wrapped up Imtiaz Ali’s untitled next, which also stars Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan.

Randeep has been also cast in an upcoming thriller produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. He is paired opposite Mukkabaaz actor Zoya Hussain in the film, which goes on floors in October.

On the web front, Randeep will be seen in Joe Russo’s Netflix film Dhaka, led by Chris Hemsworth and co-starring David Harbour, and Manoj Bajpayee.