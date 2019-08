Riteish Deshmukh remembers father Vilas Rao Deshmukh on his death anniversary

By IANS

MUMBAI: On the seventh death anniversary of former Maharashtra Chief Minister Vilasrao Deshmukh on Wednesday, actor Riteish Deshmukh remembered his father, saying he misses him.

"Some say 7 years is a long time, for me it feels like yesterday. Miss You Pappa...," Riteish tweeted. Along with the tweet, he shared a photograph from Vilasrao Deshmukh's prayer meet.

Some say 7 years is a long time, for me it feels like yesterday. Miss You Pappa..... #VilasraoDeshmukh pic.twitter.com/USROMtNASN — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 14, 2019

Vilasrao Deshmukh died due to multiple organ failure in 2012.

Riteish's wife and actress Genelia too penned a post in the memory of her father-in-law. "Miss you papa every single day," she wrote.