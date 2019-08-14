Swachh Bharat makes Kangana Ranaut feel good

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Actress Kangana Ranaut says it feels good to see people keeping their surroundings clean, and has also urged others to follow suit.

In a new ad of Swachh Bharat Mission, Kangana, dressed in a sari, says it feels good when people look around for a dustbin to throw garbage, when they bend down to pick up trash and when people stop others from dirtying their surroundings.

Kangana Ranaut believes in #SwachhBharat, and that chage comes from within. Are you making a change today?#SwachhSarvekshan #SwachhSarvekshan2020 #KanganaRanaut pic.twitter.com/yNSmkzVTPU — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 14, 2019

She also urged others to not throw waste around here and there and be part of the cleanliness drive.

Her manager and sister also tweeted and wrote: "Kangana for #swachbharatabhiyan! #SwachhSurvekshan2020."

To accelerate the efforts to achieve universal sanitation coverage and to put focus on sanitation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the Swachh Bharat Mission on October 2, 2014.