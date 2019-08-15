'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' actress Vidya Sinha passes away at 71

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actress Vidya Sinha, famed for her role in the Basu Chatterjee film "Rajnigandha" (1974), passed away after a brief lung-cum-heart ailment here on Thursday, family sources said.

She was 71 and breathed her last at a private hospital in Juhu where she was rushed last Sunday after severe breathing problems.

Since her condition was critical she had been put on a ventilator but failed to recover and expired around 1 pm.

Yesteryear actress #VidyaSinha passed away

The actress will always be remembered for the portrayal of simple working class female characters which defined the changing gender landscape of Mumbai at the time

RIP. pic.twitter.com/XBH7FIh3td — All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) August 15, 2019

Currently, she was playing a prominent role in the television serial 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' on a private channel.

In between, Sinha had been missing from the serial on account of her illness but bounced back a few weeks ago till her demise today.

READ HERE: Obituary: Why 'Rajnigandha' actress Vidya Sinha was a breath of fresh air in Hindi cinema