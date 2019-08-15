Home Entertainment Hindi

'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' actress Vidya Sinha passes away at 71

Vidya Sinha had been missing from the serial on account of her illness but bounced back a few weeks ago till her demise today.

Veteran actress Vidya Sinha.

By IANS

MUMBAI: Veteran Bollywood actress Vidya Sinha, famed for her role in the Basu Chatterjee film "Rajnigandha" (1974), passed away after a brief lung-cum-heart ailment here on Thursday, family sources said.

She was 71 and breathed her last at a private hospital in Juhu where she was rushed last Sunday after severe breathing problems.

Since her condition was critical she had been put on a ventilator but failed to recover and expired around 1 pm.

Currently, she was playing a prominent role in the television serial 'Kulfi Kumar Bajewala' on a private channel.

In between, Sinha had been missing from the serial on account of her illness but bounced back a few weeks ago till her demise today.

READ HERE: Obituary: Why 'Rajnigandha' actress Vidya Sinha was a breath of fresh air in Hindi cinema

