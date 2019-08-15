My father was born in India and died in India: Adnan Sami

By IANS

MUMBAI: Singer Adnan Sami has replied to a social media troll, who asked the singer about his father.

A troll took to Twitter on Thursday asked Sami about where his father was born and where he died.

To which, Sami replied: "My father was born in 1942 in India and died in 2009 in India! Next!"

Sami, who was born in Britain and was earlier a Canadian citizen, is of Pakistani descent. In 2016, He was granted Indian citizenship.

Best known for his songs like "Kabhi to nazar milao" and "Lift karaa de" in India, Sami is mostly known for playing a variety of musical instruments and has always maintained that the love he has received from Indians is "everything" for him.