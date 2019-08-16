Rapper Divine a bro and tough competition for Naezy

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Rappers Divine and Naezy -- the real "Gully boys" who don't rap about "flashy lifestyles" -- tasted stardom after the release of Zoya Akhtar's film "Gully Boy" this year. Naezy is proud of what "brother" Divine has achieved so far, but also sees a tough competitor in the artiste.

Naved Shaikh, popular by his stage name Naezy, and Divine's (Vivian Fernandes) lives had served as an inspiration to "Gully Boy", which is counted among one of the biggest Bollywood films of 2019. Now, the two rappers are more in demand. In February, Divine had also announced setting up a company which will function as a record label, recruit and manage new hip-hop talent and produce content.

Asked Naezy if he also has a similar thought on mind, he told IANS: "I am proud of being a good friend and colleague of rapper Divine. I look at him as a brother and a tough competitor. I think he has done good by launching a record label.

"Maybe I will also promote budding rappers through other means, not necessarily by launching a label," added the talent, who recently served as a guest judge on an Indian rap reality show.

As of now, he is looking forward to his gig in Australia on August 24.

"It's going to be a very special performance for me because I will be performing for the first time in Australia," said the "Aafat waapas" hitmaker.

For him, it is very important to perform internationally.

"It is important to expand the number of people who listen to my songs, expand my fan following outside India," he said.

He is now eyeing New York.

"I want to perform in the US, especially New York. It will be a dream come true if it happens because hip-hop originated there," said Naezy.

Rappers often have a troublesome life, which inspires them to pen hard-hitting songs. Naezy is no different.

"I have always had a troublesome life and broken relationships. I have had issues with family, close ones and colleagues. I have faced problems, but that's what makes me strong and write new songs.

"In my new song, which is coming up soon, I will be talking about my relationships, what all is happening in my personal life," he said.

His latest song "Rukta nah" is about Naezy promising himself to never stop rapping and putting out new music despite obstacles.

"In the song, I am talking about not stopping in life irrespective of the challenges in life. I am going to be an unstoppable force," he said.