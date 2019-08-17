Home Entertainment Hindi

Deepika Padukone calls hubby Ranveer 'daddie' on Instagram, leaves fans guessing if she's pregnant

'Hi Daddie,' wrote Deepika, after joining Ranveer's Insta session. She posted the comment with a waving emoji, a baby emoji and heart emoji.

Published: 17th August 2019 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

DeepVeer reception

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their wedding reception in Bengaluru at The Leela Palace on 21 November 2018. (Photo | AFP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: A mischievous comment actress Deepika Padukone posted in a chat session conducted by her husband and actor Ranveer Singh on his Instagram page, briefly threw fans of the star couple in a tizzy, with many of them speculating if the actress is pregnant.

Ranveer responded, saying: "Hi Baby".

Things got more interesting when actor Arjun Kapoor wrote: "Baba Bhabi is gonna give you one." Many construed Arjun's comment as evidence that Deepika and Ranveer were on way to having a child.

Fans started decoding Deepika's comment, speculating if she was hinting at her pregnancy. There had been pregnancy rumours about Deepika after her appearance at Cannes film festival earlier this year, too.

The session, which Ranveer conducted on Instagram, is no longer visible on his page.

Earlier this year, the actress discussed motherhood in an interview to an international media portal. "It will happen when it has to happen. Motherhood trumps being married. That's what I hear from people who have had children. Of course, it will happen at some point," she had said.

Deepika and Ranveer tied the knot in Italy last year.

