Rishi Kapoor relives 'Bobby' magic in New York

The 'Chandni' actor, who completed 10 months in New York a few days ago, is all set to return to India in a few months.

Published: 17th August 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 08:21 PM

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW YORK: Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in the Big Apple, recently got a chance to relive memories of his superhit film "Bobby" in that distant land when he heard the film's popular song, "Main shayar toh nahin", at a salon.

Rishi on Saturday took to Twitter and shared that he met a Russian fan, who recognised him and started playing the actor's popular song "Main shayar toh nahin".

"My anthem played in a salon whilst getting a haircut. Russian recognized me and played it from his note book. Thank you Sergie," he tweeted.

An elated Rishi also shared a photograph of his meeting with actor Suniel Shetty and his wife Mana.

"Thank you Sunil and Mana Shetty. You are such a gem of a couple. God Bless! Love you guys," Rishi wrote alongside the photograph in which he can be seen happily posing with the Shetty couple.

The "Chandni" actor, who completed 10 months in New York a few days ago, is all set to return to India in a few months.

