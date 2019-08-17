Home Entertainment Hindi

Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan to release on October 11

Saif, who celebrated his 48th birthday on Friday, portrays a Naga Sadhu in Laal Kaptaan.

Published: 17th August 2019 07:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th August 2019 07:56 AM   |  A+A-

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

Saif Ali Khan’s Laal Kaptaan will release on October 11, 2019 on occasion of Dusshera. The film is a period revenge saga directed by Navdeep Singh. Saif, who celebrated his 48th birthday on Friday, portrays a Naga Sadhu in Laal Kaptaan. An announcement teaser of the film was released online today. 

Sunil Lulla, Managing Director at EROS International Media, says, “Saif’s prowess as an actor underlines the themes of vengeance and deceit in the film. It is absolutely fitting to announce the release date to the viewers on his birthday.”

Co-producer Aanand L Rai of Colour Yellow Productions added, “We as a team are happy to announce the release date of Laal Kaptaan on Saif’s birthday. The film is based on the subject which has never been attempted before and has its own style of narrative.”

Saif Ali Khan reprised his role as Sartaj Singh in the second season of Sacred Games. The Netflix India show returned online on August 15. Saif will also be seen in the upcoming films Jawaani Jaaneman, Bhoot Police and Tanaji: The Unsung Warrior. 

TAGS
Saif Ali Khan Laal Kaptaan Dusshera 2019 movies Navdeep Singh EROS International Media
