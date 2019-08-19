Home Entertainment Hindi

Keerthy Suresh to make Hindi debut with Ajay Devgn in 'Maidaan', a football biopic

The film is said to be a biopic of football legend Syed Abdul Rahim who is considered as the ‘founding father of Indian football’.

Published: 19th August 2019 09:58 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 03:23 PM

Keerthy Suresh

Actress Keerthy Suresh

By Express News Service

Keerthy Suresh’s Bollywood debut, co-starring Ajay Devgn, has been titled Maidaan.

The first look, released by Devgn yesterday, had been designed like a stamp with a football on a globe stand, accompanied by a caption that reads ‘The Golden Era of Indian Football 1952-1962’.

The film’s producer Boney Kapoor also took to Twitter where he wrote, “Proud to kick off the Untold Story of The Golden Years of Indian Football. Hope to bring glory to India with this fantastic story.”

The film is said to be a biopic of football legend Syed Abdul Rahim who is considered as the 'founding father of Indian football'. He was the manager and coach

the Indian national football team from 1950 until his death in 1963.

While Devgn will reportedly play the role of Rahim,  Keerthy is expected to play his wife in the film.

Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma of Badhaai Ho fame, Maidaan will be produced by Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Arunava Joy Sengupta. 

Meanwhile, Keerthy, who recently won a National Award for her performance in Mahanati, will next be seen in Mohanlal’s Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham. 

