Veteran music composer Khayyam passes away at 92

The musician's other notable works include films such as 'Trishul', 'Noorie' and 'Shola Aur Shabnam'.

Published: 19th August 2019 10:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

Veteran music composer Khayyam

Veteran music composer Khayyam (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Veteran composer Khayyam, best known for his music in classic films such as 'Kabhi Kabhie' and 'Umrao Jaan', passed away after prolonged illnesses at a hospital here on Monday.

He was 92.

The noted composer was admitted at the ICU at Sujay Hospital in suburban Juhu due to lung infection over 10 days ago.

"He was admitted to the hospital a few days ago owing to breathing issues and other age-related illnesses. He died at Sujay Hospital at around 9.30pm," a family friend told PTI.

Mohammed Zahur Hashmi, popularly known as Khayyam, was also a recipient of Sangeet Natak Akademi Award and Padma Bhushan.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday.

