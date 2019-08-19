Was blown away by 'Moothon' script: Sobhita Dhulipala

By Express News Service

Geetu Mohandas’ Hindi-Malayalam bilingual, Moothon, is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). The crime drama stars Nivin Pauly, Sobhita Dhulipala and Shashank Arora.

The film is co-produced by Anurag Kashyap, Ajay G. Rai, and Alan McAlex. The story revolves around a 14-year-old boy from Lakshadweep searching for his elder brother in Mumbai.

Sobhita, who was last seen in Made In Heaven, said, “Moothon is part of the special section at TIFF. When I first read the script many years ago, I was blown by it. Now, I am glad that it is getting its due. I am looking forward to showing this film to people at the festival, interacting with the international press and movie aficionados.”

Moothon has also been selected as the opening film of the MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2019. Anurag Kashyap has written the Hindi dialogues of the film.