Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Meet Kartik Aaryan the new ghostbuster in 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

The first part of the film was a remake of Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which also starred Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Amisha Patel in the lead roles.

Published: 19th August 2019 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2019 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Stepping into the shoes of Akshay Kumar, Bollywood's next-gen star Kartik Aaryan is all set to feature in the sequel of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. The actor unveiled the poster of the film on Monday, sharing his first look from the comic-thriller.

Donning a saffron colour garb of a "ghostbuster", the actor clearly resembles Akshay from the first installment. Accessorising his look well and giving it a quirky look, Kartik can be seen carrying a victory sign skeleton hand along with cool sunglasses which will just leave you in splits.

The 'Luka Chuppi' actor shared the poster on his Instagram page. "Ghostbuster is all set to enter Hare Ram Hare Ram Hare Krishna Hare Ram Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2," he wrote alongside the picture.

The actor shared a series of pictures of his look from the film along with the release date.

In the first picture, he can be sitting on a sofa in his saffron toga while posing with the victory sign while in the second he can be seen lying on a bed decorated with skeleton heads which added more charm to his eerie look. The film is slated to hit the theatres on July 31 2020.

The comic supernatural thriller will be helmed by Anees Bazmee, unlike the first one which was directed by Priyadarshan.

The first part of the film was a remake of Malayalam blockbuster 'Manichitrathazhu' which also starred Vidya Balan, Shiney Ahuja and Amisha Patel in the lead roles.

Meanwhile, Kartik is busy shooting for his upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' which also features Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bhool Bhulaiyaa Kartik Aaryan Anees Bazmee Akshay Kumar Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
India Matters
Former Indian cricketer and national selector VB Chandrasekhar. (File Photo | EPS)
Mounting TNPL debts may have led to VB Chandrasekhar's suicide
J&K Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam. | ( Photo | ANI )
Restrictions in Kashmir to go, detentions to be reviewed: J&K Chief Secretary
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh (Photo | PTI)
India's 'no first use' policy on nukes may change in the future, hints Rajnath Singh
India captain Virat Kohli. (Photo | AP)
Can Virat Kohli break the 45000-run and 150-ton barrier? We crunch the numbers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Led by Babu Khan, over six dozen members of minority community carrying tricolour and chanting Bharat Mata ki jai reached the workshop on Monday morning. (Photo | EPS)
WATCH: Muslims in Ayodhya clean stones and pillars for Ram Mandir
Shakthi Nivetha becomes first woman from Tamil Nadu to scale Mount Elbrus
Gallery
Multilingual biographical epic Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy boasts of an impressive ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Vijay Sethupathi, Kiccha Sudeep, Nayanthara, Anushka Shetty, Tamannaah and Jagapathi Babu. The film, based on the life of the first fr
From Amitabh Bachchan to Nayanthara, meet the warriors and women of Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy
On World Photography Day, take a look at some of the best photographs by our lensmen. Each of them tells many stories - of contemporary India, of day-to-day struggles; a few are funny, some poignant... Enjoy! (IN PIC: A child being pulled out of a crowded
World Photography Day: Is that MGR with Modi?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp