Intelligence agencies dial up Shah Rukh Khan in new Netflix promo, here's why

By Express News Service

Shah Rukh Khan and Netflix India have been teaming up for multiple projects. SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment has produced the upcoming Netflix show, Bard of Blood.

Based on Bilal Siddiqui’s book, the show stars Emraan Hashmi as an ex-spy called out of retirement for an important mission.

Additionally, SRK is producing Betaal, a zombie-horror series set in colonial India, and Class of 83, a police drama featuring Bobby Deol.

This has left us with so many questions…stay tuned to know more! @iamsrk @NetflixIndia pic.twitter.com/XdtW4pwych — Red Chillies Entertainment (@RedChilliesEnt) August 19, 2019

Stepping up the curiosity, Netflix India on Monday shared a promotional teaser featuring Shah Rukh Khan. In the teaser, SRK is heard talking on the phone about a potential role.

However, it is soon revealed that the call is not regarding a film but for recruitment in an intelligence agency.

The teaser ends with the words...“Story abhi baki hai, watch more on August 22.”