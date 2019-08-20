Home Entertainment Hindi

Now, Akali Dal MLA Sirsa targets 'Sacred Games 2' for disrespecting Sikhism

Manjinder Singh Sirsa urged Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, to take "stern action" against the digital streaming platform, Netflix.

Published: 20th August 2019 07:16 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 07:32 PM

Manjinder Singh Sirsa

Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa (Photo | File)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Akali Dal MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa has called out the filmmaker Anurag Kashyap for disrespecting Sikh community's religious symbol 'kada' in the second season of his web series "Sacred Games 2".

Sirsa took to Twitter on Tuesday and shared a clip of a scene from the show in which actor Saif Ali Khan's character Sartaj Singh is seen throwing away his kada.

"I wonder why Bollywood continues to disrespect our religious symbols! Anurag Kashyap deliberately puts this scene in 'Sacred Games 2' where Saif Ali Khan throws his Kada in the sea! A Kada is not an ordinary ornament. It's the pride of Sikhs and a blessing of Guru Sahib," Sirsa wrote.

'Sacred Games 2' review: Homegrown web content just got better

He also demanded the removal of the particular scene from the Netflix show: "Why was the main character made Sikh if you didn't do any research on the identity of Sikhs and how 5 kakaars (including Kada) are quintessential for Sikhs. I demand removal of this scene as soon as possible or we will take legal action against the production team."

READ HERE | 'My mother was sitting with all of us': Karan Johar slams MLA's 'drug party' allegations

Sirsa also urged Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Prakash Javadekar, to take "stern action" against the digital streaming platform, Netflix.

"We cannot let Bollywood stars play with our religious faiths and sentiments. I warn Anurag Kashyap; he should at least study the scriptures of Sikhs and Hindus before he portrays the characters so negatively in his projects just for entertainment or sensationalisation," Sirsa wrote.

The second season of "Sacred Games" was launched on August 15.

