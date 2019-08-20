WATCH | Fun, new song 'Dil Ka Telephone' from Ayushmann's 'Dream Girl' out

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The much-talked-about movie 'Dream Girl' has been hogging the limelight ever since its trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana starring as a girl got released.

The makers on Tuesday released a song 'Dil Ka Telephone' from the movie.

Ayushmann shared the link of the song on Twitter. "Love urf #DreamGirl is calling! Are you ready to pick up? #DilKaTelephone song out now," he wrote.

The song features Ayushmann camouflaged as a girl luring men via 'Dil Ka Telephone'.

The men in the song are seen flirting with Ayushmann on call and are least concerned about their work.

Earlier the makers released the song 'Radhe Radhe' which was shot in the backdrop of colourful festivities.

Lyrics of the song have been penned by Kumaar.

Meet Bros, Jonita Gandhi and Nakash Aziz have lent their voice to the song.

Time and again, Ayushmann has been proving his mettle with the versatility in his roles and the upcoming comedy comes after Ayushmann's 'Article 15' which was loosely based on the infamous Badaun rape case.

The trailer of 'Dream Girl' which dropped a few days back also featured Anu Kapoor as Ayushmann's father and Nushrat Bharucha as his love interest.

Bankrolled by Ekta Kapoor, the film is being helmed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and is slated to hit the big screens on September 13.