Dabangg 3 release date announced: Salman Khan's film hits theatre in December

By IANS

JAIPUR: Actress-turned-politician Bina Kak on Wednesday shared a string of photographs of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, actress Sonakshi Sinha and the cast and crew of "Dabangg 3" spending some quality time with special children on the film's set.

In one photograph, shared on Bina's Instagram, Salman can be seen dancing with one of the kids.

In another image, Sonakshi and Bina were seen posing with a group of children.

"Sonakshi with special children of Umang on the sets of 'Dabangg 3'," she captioned it.

"Dabangg 3" is directed by Prabhudheva, and produced by Salman Khan and his brother Arbaaz Khan. The film will also launch a new face - Saiee, daughter of actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar.

According to reports, the budding actress will play the love interest of superstar Salman Khan's character, Chulbul Panday.

"Dabangg 3" is set to release on December 20.

