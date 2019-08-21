By IANS

BANGKOK: Actor Varun Dhawan performed a daredevil stunt on a moving speed boat on the sets of his next film "Coolie No. 1".

Varun on Tuesday shared a video on Instagram, in which he was seen hanging from the side of the speed boat.

In the video, Varun is heard saying: "On the sets of 'Coolie No.1'. Shooting in the middle of the South China sea. And we are going at a speed of 800 kms per hour... I think that's not true... I don't know what the real speed is... but we are having a lot of fun shooting this film... Right now in the character of Kuwar Mahendra Pratap."