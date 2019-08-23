First look of Riteish-Sidharth starrer 'Marjaavaan' out, film to release in Nov to avoid clash with 'War'

Home Entertainment Hindi

Riteish Deshmukh is playing a dwarf villain and his VFX is hopefully going to be a highlight in 'Marjaavaan', said director Milap Milan Zaveri.

MUMBAI: Sidharth Malhotra and Riteish Deshmukh are reuniting once again on the big screen for Milap Zaveri's 'Marjaavaan'. The makers unveiled the first look posters of the thriller on 23 August. 

The brooding, intense look of Sidharth's is reminiscent of his role from the 2014 film 'Ek Villain', where he shared screen space with Riteish.

The film also stars Tara Sutaria and Rakul Preet Singh.

Meanwhile, the release date of the film was shifted from October 2 to November 22. This avoids its box-office clash with the much-awaited Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'War'.

"'Marjaavaan' is a powerful mass action love story with the highlight being the battle between Sidharth and Riteish. Riteish is playing a dwarf villain and his VFX is hopefully going to be a highlight. Action, romance, dialogues, and masala. It's a full commercial package," said the film's director Milap Milan Zaveri. 

Being high on VFX, the film had a rigorous shooting process. Explaining the same, Milap said: "We had to plan every shot of Riteish's months in advance with storyboards. Each shot needed five different layers. So in effect, we had to film each shot five times! The process was time-consuming, but exciting. For lots of shots, Riteish had to walk on his knees! He was terrific and supported me all the way."

The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Divya Khosla Kumar, Krishan Kumar (T-Series) and Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment).

Producer Bhushan Kumar (T-Series) said: "The film needs VFX especially with Riteish playing a dwarf. We want to offer the audiences the best. The team is on the edit table working day and night to achieve the deadline. After several discussions, we have decided to release on a later date and give a powerful film to our audiences."

Monisha Advani added: "It is important that we give 'Marjaavaan' a suitable release. Very proud yet again, of Milap's inimitable style of filmmaking and unique language that we expect will exceed audience expectations. Look out for this classic well-rounded entertainer."

(With inputs from IANS)
 

