Pakistan Army slams Shah Rukh Khan for Netflix spy thriller 'Bard of Blood'

By IANS

ISLAMABAD: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan came under sharp criticism from the Pakistan Army after he shared the trailer of his new Netflix series 'Bard of Blood' on Twitter.

In a tweet, Pakistan Army Major General Asif Ghafoor slammed Khan for producing the series and asked him "to promote peace and humanity by speaking against atrocities in Kashmir." Ghafoor is the chief spokesperson for Pakistan's armed forces.

The series is based on a book of the same name by Bilal Siddiqi. The trailer begins in Balochistan (a province in Pakistan), where Indian spies have been captured and are about to be decapitated before they could relay an important piece of information to India. Former spy Kabir Anand (played by Emraan Hashmi) is called by the PMO to go to Balochistan for a rescue mission along with Isha (Sobhita Dhulipala) and Veer (Vineet Kumar Singh). And then what follows is a thrilling journey of these three spies on a rescue-cum-suicide mission to Balochistan.

Ghafoor's attack on Khan comes at a time when relations between India and Pakistan have soured after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories.