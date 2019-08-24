Home Entertainment Hindi

Vijay Varma gets into nineties mode for Hurdang

Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma went through a series of look tests, and exchanged notes with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt.

Published: 24th August 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Vijay Varma

Actor Vijay Varma

By Express News Service

Gully Boy actor Vijay Varma went through a series of look tests, and exchanged notes with director Nikhil Nagesh Bhatt, to ace his part of a nineties college student from Allahabad in their upcoming film Hurdang.

“We arrived at the final look after many trials. We wanted to get the milieu right and took references from many real life personal pictures from late 80s which the team had gathered for mood boarding,” said the actor, who has grown a moustache for the film. 

“Sheetal Sharma is the designer on this film and we worked closely over many trials to get the vibe of Loha Singh (his character) right. Power and leadership are his main trials and we made sure it reflects in the styling.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Varma Hurdang
India Matters
For representational purposes
Article 370: Centre shifts 30 more prisoners from Kashmir to Agra
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
UAE will be first Middle East country to issue RuPay card
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Prices of vegetables soar in rain-battered Haryana, Punjab
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir​ encourages demand for small states

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LK Advani, Yogi Adityanath and several other national leaders pay tribute to Arun Jaitley
RIP Arun Jaitley: ‘A friend first and a politician later’
Gallery
Senior BJP leaders L K Advani, Jaswant Singh, Sushma Swaraj and Arun Jaitley (extreme left) at a function to celebrate the birth anniversary of Shyama Prasad Mukherjee at Parliament house in New Delhi (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
Actress and dancer Malaika Arora has impressed all of us with her dancing skills in several special songs, with her svelte figure proof of her fitness enthusiasm. In recent times, her candour on her divorce and being a single mom has earned her many more
Knew Malaika Arora had Malayali roots? Here are 15 other facts to know about the 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' actress!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp