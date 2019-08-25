‘I don’t believe in stardom', says 'Barot House' actor Amit Sadh

Kaushani Banerjee By

As streaming platforms are fast capturing the world of entertainment, actors such as Amit Sadh are quick to take the leap.

Amit, who began his career in television, moved to films and has now entered the digital realm. About his first stint in television in Kyun Hota Hai Pyarrr, the 36-year-old says, “I remember the television days for the upbringing that they gave me as an actor. Television prepared me to dream big. I was 23-24 at that time.

Today, I don’t have the time to watch television. Life has changed. But at the end of the day, mediums don’t matter because one film or series will work, another will not.

What is in your hand is you. Till the time you are evolving and are working hard, you are in the best phase of your life.”

Amit’s latest film Barot House opposite Manjari Phadnis, which was released on Zee5, has been garnering rave reviews.

On Barot House, he says, “It is a special film for me as I am playing the man of the house, Amit Barot. A suspense drama, it is the story of a family, which goes through a set of incidents that take place in the house. It is an intense and brooding role which demands of you to be in a certain zone. For such characters, finding the right beat is very important.”

The actor has other series such as India Strikes and Breathe 2 lined up but he reveals that he won’t been seen in a Bollywood film anytime soon.

“I don’t have any film in the pipeline. But the next film I do will be a big one. I want to do a meaty role. And until I don’t get it I won’t do it. Sometimes for that, you have to wait. I’m not in a rush to sign anything. I want to do something challenging. I want to hear a story that will make me go crazy,” he says with a sense of determination.

The 2013 hit Kai Po Che catapulted Sushant Singh Rajput and Rajkummar Rao into success but unlike his co-stars, Amit’s career has not taken the same trajectory. But the actor has kept striving.

“I’m not ambitious but I’m hungry. I want to maintain the hunger and not ambition. My only ambition is to ace a character. I don’t believe in stardom. When you work hard, and you are consistent, you win a place in the industry and people’s heart. You automatically achieve stardom,” he says about his aspirations in the film industry.

Prior to Barot House, the actor also made appearances in Super 30, Sultan and Gold. On working with actors such as Hrithik Roshan and Salman Khan, he says, “I do not pick films because of the big stars who are cast in it.

I am very lucky that I have worked with actors such as Salman sir and my life did change after Sultan. After losing direction, my career is finally back on track. In Gold, I was one of the main protagonists. I had to learn hockey for six months.

Star names definitely add to the reach of the film but one doesn’t simply sign a film because of the star factor.

I see it as a learning process like in the web series 'Breathe'. I’m one of the lead actors in it but it also gave me an opportunity to work with Madhavan. I’ve learnt so much from him.”