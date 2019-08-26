Home Entertainment Hindi

Raees director Rahul Dholakia’s next film celebrates the lives of firefighters 

The film will be bankrolled by Excel Entertainment, who had also produced Dholakia’s last film Raees, starring Shah Rukh Khan. 

Published: 26th August 2019

Rahul Dholakia

By Express News Service

Director Rahul Dholakia’s next might be an action drama, celebrating and exploring the lives of firefighters.

A source close to the director said that the film’s script has been locked.

“It is a very nice and inspiring story about a firefighter, who is our hero, named Tukaram.

It is not a real-life story. The film celebrates these unsung heroes.

“Besides getting the story right, the main aim is for this film is to get the fire thing right. It is expensive to shoot fire. We need to work on the economics right. The film requires a lot of VFX work and pre-production,” the source said. The film is most likely to go on floors this year.

“The makers are toying with the idea of shooting the action sequences either in South Korea or LA or in Mumbai. We will have an international crew for the action bit on this film,” the source added.

