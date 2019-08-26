Home Entertainment Hindi

Salman Khan and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'In-shaa-allah' pushed

Published: 26th August 2019 02:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 02:46 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

MUMBAI: Superstar Salman Khan on Monday announced that his much-awaited film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali has been pushed and will not release on Eid 2020.

Titled "In-shaa-Allah", the love story features Alia Bhatt as the female lead.

"The film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali is pushed but I will still see you all on Eid, 2020. Insha-Allah," Salman, 53, posted on Twitter.

Bhansali Productions also shared the news on their official page on the microblogging site saying the banner has decided to not go ahead with the movie for now.

"Bhansali Productions has decided to not go ahead with In-shaa-Allah for now. Further announcement will be out soon," the tweet read.

The project, a co-production between Salman and Bhansali's banners, marked the director-actor duo's first collaboration in two decades where Salman, 53, was suppose to play the lead.

Bhansali made his directorial debut with 1996's "Khamoshi - The Musical", which starred Salman.

The actor went on to feature in the director-producer's classic "Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam" in 1999 opposite Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Ajay Devgn.

He also made a cameo in Bhansali's "Saawariya", which launched Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor.

