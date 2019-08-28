Home Entertainment Hindi

Court extends Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi's interim protection from arrest till September 9

Aditya Pancholi moved the court seeking anticipatory bail after the suburban Versova police registered an FIR against him on June 28.

Published: 28th August 2019 11:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 11:25 PM   |  A+A-

Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi

Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A court here on Wednesday extended till September 9 the interim protection granted to Bollywood actor Aditya Pancholi in connection with a case of rape filed against him by an actress.

Pancholi moved the court seeking anticipatory bail after the suburban Versova police registered a First Information Report (FIR) against him on June 28.

The court granted him interim protection from arrest.

On Wednesday, a lawyer of the complainant woman told the court that her intervention application (opposing bail) was filed in the name of her sister by mistake, and they wanted to amend the application.

Additional sessions judge H B Gaikwad then adjourned the hearing to September 9.

The interim relief granted to Pancholi was also extended till then, said his laywer Prashant Patil.

Police have registered the FIR against 54-year-old Pancholi under sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 384 (extortion), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code.

The actress alleged in her complaint that between 2004-2006, when she started her career in the film industry, Pancholi once sexually assaulted her after spiking her drink, and later blackmailed her.

Pancholi claimed that he was being falsely implicated.

