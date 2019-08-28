Day 1 | Farhan Akhtar begins shooting for 'Toofan'

By ANI

NEW DELHI: After building excitement among fans by regularly sharing pictures and videos from the boxing training session, Farhan Akhtar has finally begun shooting for 'Toofan' on Wednesday.

The 'Rock On!!' actor shared the news on Instagram alongside a picture of a clapperboard.



The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's directorial 'Toofan' will see Farhan playing a boxer. The duo had earlier collaborated for the biopic based on Indian athlete Milkha Singh, 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag,' which won Farhan a number of awards for his portrayal of the athlete.