WATCH | Tiger Shroff squares off against Hrithik Roshan in War

By Express News Service

Yash Raj Films has dropped the trailer of their action-heavy mentor-protégé face-off film, War. Hrithik Roshan takes charge as Kabir, a former Indian agent/soldier gone rogue against his dear state.



The trailer opens with Kabir, Dark Knight Rises-style, hijacking a plane and offing the cargo-carrying soldiers inside. Back in Delhi, the military head (Ashutosh Rana) is chastised for the situation.



As an antidote, a special task force is put together, led by Khalid (Tiger Shroff), one of the top soldiers trained under Kabir. Thus begins a slick, globe-trotting adventure pitting the righteous protégé against his rebellious mentor.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War looks chockablock with epic action set-pieces, ranging from hand-to-hand combat to missile warfare. There’s also a cavalcade of cool vehicles to gape at, including sports cars, SUVs, monoplanes, racing bikes, choppers and even navy ships.

Vaani Kapoor is the female lead of War. The film has been shot in Spain, Georgia, Italy, Portugal and Sweden and India. The music is composed by Vishal-Shekhar with lyrics by Kumaar.



War is scheduled to release on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), 2019.