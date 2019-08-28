Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Tiger Shroff squares off against Hrithik Roshan in War

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War looks chockablock with epic action set-pieces, ranging from hand-to-hand combat to missile warfare.

Published: 28th August 2019 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2019 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Poster of the movie War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

Poster of the movie War, starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

By Express News Service

Yash Raj Films has dropped the trailer of their action-heavy mentor-protégé face-off film, War. Hrithik Roshan takes charge as Kabir, a former Indian agent/soldier gone rogue against his dear state.

The trailer opens with Kabir, Dark Knight Rises-style, hijacking a plane and offing the cargo-carrying soldiers inside. Back in Delhi, the military head (Ashutosh Rana) is chastised for the situation.

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff pull off deadly bike stunt in 'WAR'

As an antidote, a special task force is put together, led by Khalid (Tiger Shroff), one of the top soldiers trained under Kabir. Thus begins a slick, globe-trotting adventure pitting the righteous protégé against his rebellious mentor.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, War looks chockablock with epic action set-pieces, ranging from hand-to-hand combat to missile warfare. There’s also a cavalcade of cool vehicles to gape at, including sports cars, SUVs, monoplanes, racing bikes, choppers and even navy ships.

Vaani Kapoor is the female lead of War. The film has been shot in Spain, Georgia, Italy, Portugal and Sweden and India. The music is composed by Vishal-Shekhar with lyrics by Kumaar.    

War is scheduled to release on Gandhi Jayanti (October 2), 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Yash Raj Films Hrithik Roshan Tiger Shroff Vaani Kapoor Siddharth Anand
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Jonty Rhodes
Jonty Tales: Rhodes on Sachin, Kohli and greatest fielder now
The wreckage of a trainer aircraft VT-AVV which crashed during a landing attempt at Aligarh Dhanipur airstrip in Uttar Pradesh Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Chartered plane in Aligarh catches fire, all six on board escape unhurt
Gallery
Officials from PSG and Barcelona met in Paris on Tuesday to discuss a possible deal for Neymar to return to Nou Camp, where he joined forces with Messi and Suarez. If he is re-signed by his former club he won't be the first as these stars did it before him. (Photos | Agencies)
Neymar to Barcelona, again? | Footballers who returned to their former clubs
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp