WATCH 'Bala' teaser: Ayushmann Khurrana goes bald in Amar Kaushik’s film

Set in Kanpur, the romantic comedy also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam

bala_ayushmann

Ayushmann Khurrana in Bala. (screengrab)

Ayushmann Khurrana balds it all the teaser of Amar Kaushik’s 'Bala'. Set in Kanpur, the film revolves around a small-town man suffering from premature balding.

In the teaser, we see Ayushmann aping Shah Rukh Khan’s motorcyclist sway from 'Deewana' (1992) — all until a gust of wind blows away his baseball cap, revealing the barrenness below. From a frenetic 'Koi Na Koi Chahiye', the music cuts to a doleful 'Rehne Do Choro'…, as the actor scoots away with a glum look on his face.  

Bala marks Amar Kaushik’s second feature after 2018’s 'Stree'.

The film also stars Bhumi Pednekar and Yami Gautam. Ayushmann and Bhumi had previously worked in 'Dum Laga Ke Haisha' and 'Shubh Mangal Saavdhan'.

Yami made her Bollywood debut opposite Ayushmann in 'Vicky Donor'. 

'Bala' is set to release on November 22.

The film also stars Jaaved Jafferi, Abhishek Banerjee, Saurabh Shukla, Manoj Pahwa and Seema Pahwa. 

