WATCH 'The Zoya Factor' trailer: Dulquer Salmaan, Sonam Kapoor star in romcom on cricket and luck

The trailer promises a lot of comedy involving superstitions, and oodles of romance featuring South India's heartthrob and Bollywood's reigning fashionista.

Published: 29th August 2019 06:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2019 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

zoya_factor_dulquer_sonam

Dulquer Salmaan, Sonam Kapoor in 'The Zoya Factor'. (Screengrab)

By Online Desk

The trailer of the much-awaited 'The Zoya Factor' is here! And with Dulquer Salmaan's good looks and Sonam Kapoor's antics, the film sure looks like it's going to be a fun ride.

Sonam plays Zoya Solanki, a dejected, 'unlucky' advertising executive who is assigned a shoot with the Men in Blue. Enter Dulquer as Nikhil Khoda, the team captain who is having an unlucky streak but firmly believes in hard work. What follows next is the team believing that Zoya is their lucky charm as her birth date is 25 June 1983, the exact moment when the Kapil Dev-led team helped India clinch its first World Cup win.

The trailer promises a lot of comedy involving superstitions, India's obsession with cricket, and oodles of romance featuring South India's heartthrob and Bollywood's reigning fashionista.

The romantic comedy, based on Anjuna Chauhan's 2008 book of the same name, was initially scheduled for release on April 5, but was shifted to June 14, to coincide with the ICC Cricket World Cup. However, as announced by the makers today, the film will now arrive on September 20. 

The film has been delayed for years after the rights to the novel were first acquired by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment, and later by Pooja Shetty.

An hour before the trailer was released today, Sonam took to Twitter and shared a new poster of the film. “Have no worries! Have no fear! ‘Cause the lady luck’s now here! What happens when Zoya Solanki meets Team India. Watch #TheZoyaFactor trailer at 1 PM and find out.”, she wrote along with it.

Directed by Abhishek Sharma, 'The Zoya Factor' also features Sanjay Kapoor (Sonam's uncle in real life) and Angad Bedi as a key player in the cricket team.

Sanjay Kapoor plays the role of Sonam's father, while Angad Bedi plays her brother.

'The Zoya Factor' features songs by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and a score by Indrajit Sharma and Parikshit Sharma. 

