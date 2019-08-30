WATCH trailer: Sanjay Dutt says 'Prassthanam' not exact copy of Telugu original

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi's 'josh' and political fervour brought Sanjay Dutt and his co-stars of the upcoming film "Prassthanam" to the Capital on Thursday for its trailer launch.

"We thought of launching the trailer in Delhi because there is a lot of josh and it's (the film) a political drama," Sanjay told media after the launch.

While he is looking forward to the release of the political drama next month, off-screen Sanjay is not too keen on taking up politics again.

Recently, Maharashtra's ruling coalition partner Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) chief and state Minister Mahadev Jankar claimed that Sanjay would join his party on September 25. The Bollywood actor subsequently clarified he would not be joining any political party.

When IANS asked if he would ever consider giving politics a second chance, Sanjay, who was fielded by Samajwadi Party as a Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow in 2009, said: "I love the people of Delhi, food and culture. That's why we came here. I will never join politics. I have a lot of friends, though."

Sanjay S Dutt Productions' "Prassthanam" is all about 'War for Legacy', and the film promises lots of sword-wielding, gun firing and fist fighting, going by the trailer. The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film "Prassthanam".

"This movie isn't an exact copy. The premise and story are the same. A lot of effort went into it," Sanjay said.

Directed by Deva Katta and produced by Sanjay's wife Maanyata Dutt, "Prassthanam" also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey.

Sanjay Dutt, Manyata Dutt, Jacky Shroff, Ali Zafar, Amyra Dastur and others during the trailer launch of 'Prassthanam' in New Delhi on 29 August 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Maanayata didn't find it a challenge to get the actors together because most of them are like family members to her.

"Jackie managed his dates. Chunky was also busy shooting for 'Housefull'. Everybody pulled it off," she said.

Sanjay thanked the younger cast for being part of the project. "You guys have really made a difference to the film," be said.

Actor Sunny Deol's "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas", which marks the Bollywood debut of his son Karan, is also set to release on September 20 - same as "Prassthanam".

"That is Sunny Deol's son's film. He is like my son. I wish him all the best. Sunny is my colleague. I have worked with him a lot. The whole team of 'Prassthanam' wishes all the best to their team," said Sanjay.

