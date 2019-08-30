Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH trailer: Sanjay Dutt says 'Prassthanam' not exact copy of Telugu original

Directed by Deva Katta and produced by Sanjay's wife Maanayata Dutt, "Prassthanam" also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. 

Published: 30th August 2019 05:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2019 05:01 PM   |  A+A-

'Prassthanam'

Jacky Shroff, Ali Zafar, Sanjay Dutt, Satyajeet Dubey and Chunky Panday during the trailer launch of 'Prassthanam' in New Delhi on 29 August 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Delhi's 'josh' and political fervour brought Sanjay Dutt and his co-stars of the upcoming film "Prassthanam" to the Capital on Thursday for its trailer launch.

"We thought of launching the trailer in Delhi because there is a lot of josh and it's (the film) a political drama," Sanjay told media after the launch. 

While he is looking forward to the release of the political drama next month, off-screen Sanjay is not too keen on taking up politics again. 

Recently, Maharashtra's ruling coalition partner Rashtriya Samaj Paksha (RSP) chief and state Minister Mahadev Jankar claimed that Sanjay would join his party on September 25. The Bollywood actor subsequently clarified he would not be joining any political party.

When IANS asked if he would ever consider giving politics a second chance, Sanjay, who was fielded by Samajwadi Party as a Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow in 2009, said: "I love the people of Delhi, food and culture. That's why we came here. I will never join politics. I have a lot of friends, though."

Sanjay S Dutt Productions' "Prassthanam" is all about 'War for Legacy', and the film promises lots of sword-wielding, gun firing and fist fighting, going by the trailer. The film is the Hindi remake of the Telugu film "Prassthanam".

"This movie isn't an exact copy. The premise and story are the same. A lot of effort went into it," Sanjay said. 

Directed by Deva Katta and produced by Sanjay's wife Maanyata Dutt, "Prassthanam" also stars Manisha Koirala, Jackie Shroff, Chunky Panday, Ali Fazal, Amyra Dastur and Satyajeet Dubey. 

Sanjay Dutt, Manyata Dutt, Jacky Shroff, Ali Zafar, Amyra Dastur and others during the trailer launch of 'Prassthanam' in New Delhi on 29 August 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Maanayata didn't find it a challenge to get the actors together because most of them are like family members to her. 

"Jackie managed his dates. Chunky was also busy shooting for 'Housefull'. Everybody pulled it off," she said. 

Sanjay thanked the younger cast for being part of the project. "You guys have really made a difference to the film," be said. 

Actor Sunny Deol's "Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas", which marks the Bollywood debut of his son Karan, is also set to release on September 20 - same as "Prassthanam".

"That is Sunny Deol's son's film. He is like my son. I wish him all the best. Sunny is my colleague. I have worked with him a lot. The whole team of 'Prassthanam' wishes all the best to their team," said Sanjay. 
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Dutt Prassthanam Maanyata Dutt Chunky Panday Amyra Dastur Jackie Shroff Manisha Koirala
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/ EPS)
The 5% economy: India's growth dips to a seven-year low
India's first plogger Ripu Daman Bevli has organised a run to make the country litter-free. | ( Photo | Ploggers of India Twitter )
India's first plogger oragnises 'Run to make India litter free'
People verify the National Register of Citizens NRC forms to file claims and objections at an NRC centre in Guwahati Tuesday Spet 25 2018. | (File | PTI)
'No one should panic': Assam CM Sonowal ahead of final NRC publication
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Modi has a suggestion for media to bridge language barriers in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Andhra Pradesh Minister Buggana Rajendranath (Photo | P Ravindra Babu, EPS)
Will Amaravati remain AP's capital? This is what Jagan Reddy's Finance Minister has to say..
Humane Express: Meet this Army man turned eco-warrior!
Gallery
Lakhs of devotees from all walks of life visit the Annai Vailankanni shrine on Besant Nagar beach during its annual festival from 29 August to 8 September. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
IN PICS | The faithful throng Annai Vailankanni church in Chennai for Mother Mary's annual fest
Can a cricketer make a come back after having announced his/her retirement? Well, Ambati Rayudu just did, and he is not the first one to do so. Here are a few familiar cricketers who had second thoughts after leaving the international stage. (Photos | Age
Imran Khan to Ambati Rayudu: Cricketers who came out of retirement
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp