I don't have ambition like Priyanka Chopra, says Kareena Kapoor​

When the host Karan Johar asked Kareena if she would like to step into Hollywood like Priyanka, she denied.

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan says she does not have ambitions like Priyanka Chopra, considered one of the popular global icons.

On the finale episode of Star World's talk show "Koffe With Karan 6", Kareena and Priyanka took to the couch and spoke about different aspects of their lives.

When the host Karan Johar asked Kareena if she would like to step into Hollywood like Priyanka, she denied, read a statement.

"I can't, I have always said that. I am too deeply rooted somewhere here, my family, my love, everything is here and now of course my child.

"I think what she (Priyanka) has done is amazing. It's a new fearless version of Priyanka that I see. I really credit her because I don't think I have that ambition and determination like hers," she said.

Kareena and Priyanka had starred together in the film "Aitraaz".

The finale episode of "Koffee With Karan 6" will air on Sunday.

