Nakash Aziz unveils peace song after Pulwama terror attack

Published: 24th February 2019 05:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th February 2019 05:05 PM   |  A+A-

Singer Nakash Aziz

Singer Nakash Aziz (Photo | Nakash Aziz Instagram)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: Following the February 14 Pulwama attack that killed 40 CRPF troopers, singer Nakash Aziz has released a single titled "Darkhwast". He wishes to spread the message of peace through the song.

The song has been conceptualised and composed by Nakash, who has co-written it with Roshan Abbas.

"There was a lot of negativity after the Pulwama attack. With this song, I wish to spread some peace and joy," Nakash told IANS.

"I just thought how can we end this hatred that dwells in the heart of so many people... How can we all understand how fortunate we are just to be alive and well. There is so much suffering around us. We have to become an active part in making this a better world," he added.

The song has been sung by Abhijeet Sawant, Aditi Singh Sharma, Amit Sana, Amitabh Bhattacharya, Anusha Mani, Antara Mitra, Ash King, Benny Dayal, Divya Kumar, Harshdeep Kaur, Meenal Jain, Nakash, Prajakta Shukre, Rana, Shalmali Kolgade, Shruti Pathak and Soham Chakraborty.

