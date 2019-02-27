Coldplay rocker Chris Martin, The Chainsmokers perform at Akash Ambani's pre-wedding function

By IANS

ST MORITZ: Coldplay rocker Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers lent a power-packed musical punch to the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta, in this alpine resort town in Switzerland.

A video shared by actor Aadar Jain on Instagram showed Martin singing one of Coldplay's hit song "Sky Full of Stars". Another video features American DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers crooning "Paris" as a house full of guests, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, were seen grooving to the number.

The Who's Who of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were seen at the celebrations.

Their pre-wedding celebrations in Switzerland is for three days. It began with a carnival-themed party.

Akash got engaged to Shloka last year in March. They both studied together in Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. They will wed next month.

Shloka, youngest of the three Mehta childrens, is director of Rosy Blue Foundation and the co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that matches volunteers with NGOs that need them. Shloka's elder sister Diya recently married business tycoon Amit Jaiya's (of Hardcastle Restaurants) son Ayush Jatia.

Akash currently heads strategy at Jio, Reliance Industry's 4G service provider.

Last year, Grammy Award-winning singer Beyonce performed at the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash's sister Isha Ambani in Udaipur.