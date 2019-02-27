Home Entertainment Hindi

Coldplay rocker Chris Martin, The Chainsmokers perform at Akash Ambani's pre-wedding function

A video shared by actor Aadar Jain on Instagram showed Martin singing one of Coldplay's hit song Sky Full of Stars.

Published: 27th February 2019 06:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2019 06:46 PM   |  A+A-

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin

Coldplay frontman Chris Martin (File | AP)

By IANS

ST MORITZ: Coldplay rocker Chris Martin and The Chainsmokers lent a power-packed musical punch to the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Ltd Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and Shloka Mehta, daughter of diamond magnate Russell Mehta, in this alpine resort town in Switzerland.

A video shared by actor Aadar Jain on Instagram showed Martin singing one of Coldplay's hit song "Sky Full of Stars". Another video features American DJ and production duo The Chainsmokers crooning "Paris" as a house full of guests, including Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, were seen grooving to the number.

The Who's Who of Bollywood such as Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora were seen at the celebrations.

Their pre-wedding celebrations in Switzerland is for three days. It began with a carnival-themed party.

Akash got engaged to Shloka last year in March. They both studied together in Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai. They will wed next month.

Shloka, youngest of the three Mehta childrens, is director of Rosy Blue Foundation and the co-founder of ConnectFor, an organisation that matches volunteers with NGOs that need them. Shloka's elder sister Diya recently married business tycoon Amit Jaiya's (of Hardcastle Restaurants) son Ayush Jatia.

Akash currently heads strategy at Jio, Reliance Industry's 4G service provider.

Last year, Grammy Award-winning singer Beyonce performed at the pre-wedding celebrations of Akash's sister Isha Ambani in Udaipur.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Coldplay Chris Martin The Chainsmokers Akash Ambani Akash Ambani pre wedding function

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Extremely happy that Wing Commander Abhinandan will be back - IAF
Pakistan PM Imran Khan (File Photo | AP)
Sending Indian pilot home as a peace gesture, Imran Khan says
Gallery
The IAF, using 12 Mirage 2000s freighted with 1,000 kg munitions, struck deep into the heart of Jaish-e-Mohammed’s terror complex—a sprawling terror training camp atop a hill in Balakot. Check out how Kollywood reacted.
Rajinikanth to Kamal Haasan: Check out how Kollywood reacted to India's Surgical Strike 2.0
Two persons died after a Mi-17 transport chopper crashed on Wednesday in Budgam district, officials said. (Photo | AFP)
IAF helicopter crashes in Budgam district of Jammu and Kashmir
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp