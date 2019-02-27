Home Entertainment Hindi

Vineet Kumar Singh joins 'Saand Ki Aankh'

Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles.

Actor Vineet Kumar Singh and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap are teaming up again, after last year’s Mukkabaaz, for the latter’s upcoming production, Saand Ki Aankh. The duo has also previously collaborated on Ugly, Bombay Talkies and Gangs of Wasseypur. Directed by Tushar Hiranandani, Saand Ki Aankh stars Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead roles. The film is based on the life of octogenarian sharpshooters Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.

Vineet says, “I have an exciting and important part in Saandh Ki Aankh, something I have never played before. Our director, Tushar, saw Mukkabaaz two days before reaching out to me. He was eager to have me on board. I went and auditioned for the role, and landed the part. The film explores the early life of the ‘revolver dadis’ and how they become such fine sportswomen. My character has a sports element attached; he is someone who was pivotal to the journey of Chandro and Prakashi Tomar.”

The actor goes on to add, “It was a joy to reunite with Anurag sir for yet another project. It’s always a pleasure to work with him. I felt a strong connection with Tushar, which is important for any film.”
Besides Saand Ki Aankh, Vineet Kumar Singh will be seen in the upcoming Netflix series, Bard of Blood, and the upcoming films, Aadhar and Tryst With Destiny.

Anurag Kashyap Vineet Kumar Singh Saand Ki Aankh

