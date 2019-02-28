Home Entertainment Hindi

Rajkummar Rao’s next horror comedy titled Rooh-Afza

After the blockbuster Stree, Rajkummar Rao will once again be part of a horror comedy film.

Published: 28th February 2019

After the blockbuster Stree, Rajkummar Rao will once again be part of a horror comedy film. Backed by Maddock Films and directed by Mrighdeep Lamba, the upcoming film has been titled Rooh-Afza. It stars Rajkummar in the role of a small-time goon.

The story revolves around a ‘singing ghost’ who puts grooms to sleep to possess their brides. “Even though the film is named after a refreshing summer drink, there is nothing sweet about Rooh-Afza,” producer Dinesh Vijan said in a statement.

The film will be shot in Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh. Fukrey-fame Varun Sharma will be playing Rajkummar’s sidekick. Speaking about the film, Mrighdeep had earlier said, “It’s a comedy with equal amount of shrill and thrills in it as opposed to the horror comedy of Stree. This is a horror romedy. It is the story of two village idiots who get stuck in a frightful situation but their foolhardy shenanigans never stop. Despite being an out-and-out laugh riot, the horror sequences will be spine-chilling.”

