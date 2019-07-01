Home Entertainment Hindi

Zaira Wasim reiterates her decision to quit films, says social media accounts not hacked

Wasim also requested people to not make assumptions as she personally handles her social media accounts.

Published: 01st July 2019 07:49 PM

Zaira wasim in a still form the hit 'Secret Superstar'.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: Zaira Wasim's sudden "dissociation" from films made many Internet users wonder whether the young artiste's social media accounts were hacked, but the "Dangal" star on Monday rejected the claims, reiterating her decision to quit acting.

"This to clarify that none of my social media accounts were or are hacked and are being handled by me personally. Kindly refrain from believing or sharing claims that state otherwise. Thanks," the 18-year-old Kashmiri-born actor wrote on Twitter.

The National Award-winning actor on Sunday had announced her "disassociation" from the field of acting, saying she was not happy with the line of work as it interfered with her faith and religion.

Wasim said in her post she felt like she had struggled to become someone else for a very long time.

The actor, who was in her early teens when she appeared in "Dangal" opposite Aamir Khan, also worked in his 2017 production venture "Secret Superstar".

"As I had just started to explore and make sense of the things to which I dedicated my time, efforts and emotions and tried to grab hold of a new lifestyle, it was only for me to realise that though I may fit here perfectly, I do not belong here," she wrote.

Comments

