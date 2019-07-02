Home Entertainment Hindi

'Article 15' banned in Roorkee, director Anubhav Sinha contemplates legal action

The civic administration in Roorkee has stalled the screening of 'Article 15', citing law and order concerns, reports said, a day after the film was banned in Kanpur.

Published: 02nd July 2019 11:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 11:48 PM   |  A+A-

Article 15 movie poster

Article 15 movie poster.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Article 15" has been banned in a city in Uttarakhand due to law and order concern and its director Anubhav Sinha intends to take legal action.

The civic administration in Roorkee has stalled the screening of "Article 15", citing law and order concerns, reports said, a day after the film was banned in Kanpur.

The film, said to be inspired by true events, offers a realistic take on Article 15 of the Indian Constitution which prohibits discrimination on grounds of religion, race, caste, sex or place of birth.

Director-producer Anubhav Sinha took to Twitter and said, "Seeking legal action. Will challenge it in the court."

The social thriller talks about caste discrimination and revolves around the brutal gang-rape and murder of two girls belonging to a lower caste in Uttar Pradesh.

The film has been received well by both audience and critics. It has apparently earned Rs over 31 crore globally.

Ahead of its release, certain Brahmin outfits had alleged that the film maligns their community by portraying its members in a negative light.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Article 15 Article 15 ban Ayushmann Khurrana
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp