Home Entertainment Hindi

Aziz Ansari returns with Netflix's 'Aziz Ansari Right Now'

Set to debut on July 9, the stand up marks the 'Master of None' star's return to Netflix following sexual misconduct allegation 2018.

Published: 02nd July 2019 05:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 05:06 PM   |  A+A-

Comedian Aziz Ansari. (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Comedian Aziz Ansari is all set to return to Netflix with a new stand up special 'Aziz Ansari Right Now' helmed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Jonze.

Set to debut on July 9, the stand up marks the 'Master of None' star's return to Netflix following sexual misconduct allegation 2018.

Confirming the new stand up, Ansari tweeted, "New standup special Aziz Ansari: Right Now. Directed by Spike Jonze. Out July 9th on @netflix. (cc: @netflixisajoke)."

According to Variety, the allegation came from an article, which gave an account of a woman who alleged that she felt pressurised into sexual activity when she went on a date with Ansari.

Ansari addressed the allegation during a show in February this year saying that he needed time to think what he wanted to say as the incident was a "terrifying thing to talk about".

"There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way. But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward. It made me think about a lot, and I hope I've become a better person," he said during the show.

'Master of None' has aired two seasons to date.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aziz Ansari Spike Jonze Master of None
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp