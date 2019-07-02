Aziz Ansari returns with Netflix's 'Aziz Ansari Right Now'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Comedian Aziz Ansari is all set to return to Netflix with a new stand up special 'Aziz Ansari Right Now' helmed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Spike Jonze.

Set to debut on July 9, the stand up marks the 'Master of None' star's return to Netflix following sexual misconduct allegation 2018.

Confirming the new stand up, Ansari tweeted, "New standup special Aziz Ansari: Right Now. Directed by Spike Jonze. Out July 9th on @netflix. (cc: @netflixisajoke)."

According to Variety, the allegation came from an article, which gave an account of a woman who alleged that she felt pressurised into sexual activity when she went on a date with Ansari.

Ansari addressed the allegation during a show in February this year saying that he needed time to think what he wanted to say as the incident was a "terrifying thing to talk about".

"There were times I felt really upset and humiliated and embarrassed, and ultimately I just felt terrible this person felt this way. But you know, after a year, how I feel about it is, I hope it was a step forward. It made me think about a lot, and I hope I've become a better person," he said during the show.

'Master of None' has aired two seasons to date.