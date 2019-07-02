Emraan Hashmi to play IAF officer K C Kuruvilla in Vijay Gutte’s next

By Express News Service

Emraan Hashmi will essay IAS officer K C Kuruvilla in his upcoming next. Titled Vayusena, the film will be helmed by The Accidental Prime Minister director Vijay Ratnakar Gutte.

Fighter pilot KC Kuruvilla carried out successful airstrikes across enemy lines during the 1971 Indo-Pak War. However, while undertaking a second mission over the Dera Baba Nanak area, his aircraft sustained enemy hits and crashed.

The veteran pilot survived the crash and was awarded the Vir Chakra in 1973. He also served in the Kargil War of 1999.

The film is expected to go on floors in November and will be wrapped up in a start-to-finish schedule.

Confirming the news, Vijay says, “Emraan hasn’t played a character like this before, and he loves such roles. It was an instant nod from him. It’s a human interest story that starts with the 1971 Indo-Pak war and ends with the Indo-Pak Kargil War of 1999. We plan to film at a real airbase, and it’d be great if the authorities allow us to use real fighter planes to present the story realistically. We are hopeful that the permission will come through soon.”

Emraan Hashmi recently wrapped up the mystery thriller Chehre, with Amitabh Bachchan. The actor has been cast in Sanjay Gupta’s upcoming gangster film, Mumbai Saga. Emraan’s digital debut, the espionage-themed web show Bard of Blood, is slated to stream on Netflix later this year.

Several Hindi films set during the 1971 Indo-Pak war like Bhuj: The Pride of India, Navy Day, 155 Hours, are in the offing recently.