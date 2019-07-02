 Manoj Bajpayee, Mohit Raina join the cast of Mrs Serial Killer

By Express News Service

Manoj Bajpayee and Mohit Raina have joined the cast of Shirish Kunder’s upcoming Netflix film Mrs Serial Killer. The suspense thriller stars Jacqueline Fernandez in the lead role. Manoj and Shirish had previously collaborated on the short film, Kriti (2016), co-starring Radhika Apte and Neha Sharma.

Mohit Raina

“When Shirish reached out to me with this role in Mrs Serial Killer, I couldn’t delay accepting the offer as I found the script quite engaging. This is my first film with Netflix and it has been a memorable journey with them. And about the film, I would like to reiterate what Shirish says, ‘What you see is not necessarily what you get’,” said Manoj.

Mohit, who was last seen in the web-show Kaafir and was praised for his performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike, added, “I have had a fantastic experience bringing a conflicted character to life in Mrs Serial Killer, and his relationship with the other characters in the film only adds to the mystery surrounding him.”

Mrs Serial Killer is produced by Farah Khan. The film’s official synopsis reads, “When a husband is framed for serial murders, a doting wife must perform a murder exactly like the serial killer to prove her husband innocent.”

Shirish Kunder has directed the feature films Jaan-E-Mann (2006) and Joker (2012). Manoj Bajpayee’s last appearance was in Sonchiriya, directed by Abhishek Chaubey.