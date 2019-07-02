Home Entertainment Hindi

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi trailer is here

Almost a minute into the trailer, we meet Parineeti as the headstrong Babli Yadav.

Published: 02nd July 2019 08:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd July 2019 08:15 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the film, Jabariya Jodi.

A still from the film, Jabariya Jodi.

By Express News Service

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi is out. Directed by Prasanth Singh, the romantic-comedy satirizes the groom kidnapping menace in Bihar. “There are three types of matchmaking in Bihar,” begins a voiceover in the trailer: “‘Arranged Jodi’ — for the courageous ones; ‘Love Jodi’ — for the lucky ones; and Jabariya Jodi — for the greedy ones.” 

WATCH TRAILER: 

We are then introduced to Abhay Singh (Sidharth), a local thug who abducts dowry-seeking grooms and marries them off at gunpoint. Drawing deep puffs from his chillum and sporting an ‘Om’ tattoo, Sidharth looks all set to break his urban-centric image (the actor hasn’t been brown-faced much vis-a-vis Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, though the accent sounds a bit clipped-on). 

Almost a minute into the trailer, we meet Parineeti as the headstrong Babli Yadav. Her father, predictably played by Sanjay Mishra, is looking to get her married, though Babli seems more interested in Abhay.

The twist? Abhay is focused on his MLA candidature and is least interested in settling down, as informs Sidekick™ Aparshakti Khurrana (cue: a customary Kamariya Hilela remix and shots of bhang glasses clinking). Jabadiya Jodi is shot in real locations in Uttar Pradesh. The supporting cast includes Jaaved Jafferi, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neeraj Sood.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Parineeti Chopra Sidharth Malhotra Jabariya Jodi Prasanth Singh
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Koyambedu junction during the flash strike called by MTC conductors and drivers | P Jawahar
WATCH: This is how the MTC flash strike affected traffic in Chennai
World Cup 2019: More changes in store for India against Bangladesh?
Gallery
It was a thrilling encounter at Chester-le-street between two sides who are already out of the tournament
Nicholas Pooran's century in vain as Sri Lanka edge past West Indies
The 11th edition of the Chennai Rainbow Pride saw hundreds of individuals from LGBTQIA and ally community parade the streets on Sunday. (Photo | Martin Louis, EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Madras Rainbow marches on...
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp