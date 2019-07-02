Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi trailer is here

By Express News Service

The trailer of Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra’s Jabariya Jodi is out. Directed by Prasanth Singh, the romantic-comedy satirizes the groom kidnapping menace in Bihar. “There are three types of matchmaking in Bihar,” begins a voiceover in the trailer: “‘Arranged Jodi’ — for the courageous ones; ‘Love Jodi’ — for the lucky ones; and Jabariya Jodi — for the greedy ones.”

WATCH TRAILER:

We are then introduced to Abhay Singh (Sidharth), a local thug who abducts dowry-seeking grooms and marries them off at gunpoint. Drawing deep puffs from his chillum and sporting an ‘Om’ tattoo, Sidharth looks all set to break his urban-centric image (the actor hasn’t been brown-faced much vis-a-vis Hrithik Roshan in Super 30, though the accent sounds a bit clipped-on).

Almost a minute into the trailer, we meet Parineeti as the headstrong Babli Yadav. Her father, predictably played by Sanjay Mishra, is looking to get her married, though Babli seems more interested in Abhay.

The twist? Abhay is focused on his MLA candidature and is least interested in settling down, as informs Sidekick™ Aparshakti Khurrana (cue: a customary Kamariya Hilela remix and shots of bhang glasses clinking). Jabadiya Jodi is shot in real locations in Uttar Pradesh. The supporting cast includes Jaaved Jafferi, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neeraj Sood.