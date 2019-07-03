Punjabi singer Honey Singh rapped for lewd lyrics in new song 'Makhna'

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: The Punjab State Women Commission has asked the state police to register a case against Punjabi singer and rapper YoYo Honey Singh for allegedly using vulgar lyrics in his newly-released song, 'Makhana'.

Taking suo moto cognizance, Manisha Gulati, Chairperson of Punjab State Women Commission shot off a letter to the Additional Chief Secretary (Home and Justice), Punjab DGP and IGP (Crime) to register a case and take appropriate action against Honey Singh for using lewd lyrics.

Seeking a status report in the matter by July 12, she has further asked the state police to inquire T-series Chairman Bhusan Kunar and singer Neha Kakkar besides Honey Singh and take legal action against all the three.

The commission has taken a serious note as the song is going viral on social media.

The commission has demanded a ban on this song. The song is indecent and has a degrading influence on the society, Gulati said, adding that the song should be banned at least in Punjab.

This is not the first time Honey Singh has been courted controversy when it comes to 'obectionable' lyrics of his songs. Earlier in 2013, the Punjabi singer-rapper had landed in trouble for his song 'Main Hoon Balatkari,' which translates to I am a rapist.