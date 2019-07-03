Home Entertainment Hindi

We are more experienced today: Rajkummar on working with Kangana again

The two actors reunite for the upcoming thriller five years after they collaborated on the coming-of-age blockbuster.

Published: 03rd July 2019 04:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 04:29 PM   |  A+A-

Judgementall Hai Kya. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Rajkummar Rao says the audience will see more evolved performances by him and co-star Kangana Ranaut in "Judgementall Hai Kya" as he believes they have come a long way from their first film, "Queen".

The two actors reunite for the upcoming thriller five years after they collaborated on the coming-of-age blockbuster.

"We both are way more experienced today than we were during 'Queen'. You learn something with every film. The more you work, the more you learn. We have definitely evolved, both of us, as actors."

"But I think our relationship is still the same as it was during 'Queen'. We are still friends and we both are very passionate about what we do. That is what people will also see on the screen," Rao told PTI at the trailer launch of "Judgementall Hai Kya" on Tuesday here.

WATCH TRAILER:

The actor said it is an exciting time for artistes in Bollywood as they now get opportunities to experiment.

"There is no typecasting in the industry right now. You can do whatever you want. You can play with your identity, your character and if it is relatable for the audience, they will definitely go and see a film."

"I'm happy with the way it is going. That's how I wanted to be. I want to be known as an actor who tries everything and not just stuck in one image."

"Judgementall Hai Kya", a whodunit directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and written by Kanika Dhillon, pits Rao's Keshav against Ranaut's Bobby.

Both find themselves as potential suspects in a murder case which leads them to try and gather evidence against each other.

ALSO READ | My enemies keep exposing themselves: Kangana Ranaut

He described Keshav as a man with many sides to his personality.

"That's the fun. I want to play characters that are challenging, not really straight forward. Edgy and quirky," he added.

The National Award-winning actor said he always wanted to work in a thriller and is happy that it happened with "Judgementall Hai Kya".

"I have been a fan of thrillers like 'Gone Girl' and all. I had an amazing experience because it is the first time I'm doing a film like this."

Unlike his character, Rao said he is not much of a judgmental person.

"I don't judge people much. I'm judgemental in the same way any normal person is. In Mumbai, there is a culture where people don't interfere into each other's lives. So I try not to judge anyone unless it is very important for me to read another person," the actor said.

"Judgementall Hai Kya" is scheduled to be released on July 26.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Judgementall Hai Kya Kangana Ranaut Rajkummar Rao
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp