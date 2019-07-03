Home Entertainment Hindi

Zaira Wasim opts out of  'The Sky Is Pink' promotions 

The makers of 'The Sky of Pink' have supported her decision and excused her from the promotional rounds of the film. 

Published: 03rd July 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

'The Sky Is Pink' wrap up photo.

'The Sky Is Pink' wrap up photo. (Priyanka Chopra, Instagram)

By Express News Service

Zaira Wasim has opted out of 'The Sky Is Pink' promotions following her decision to quit Bollywood. In a detailed post on Sunday, Zaira had announced she was ending her acting career due to personal and religious reasons.

The Dangal and Secret Superstar actor’s statement had drawn mixed reactions on social media. The makers of 'The Sky of Pink' have supported her decision and excused her from the promotional rounds of the film. 

Directed by Shonali Bose, 'The Sky Is Pink' is based on the life of the author and motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and passed away aged 19 in 2015. She is played in the film by Zaira. Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra essay the role of her parents, Niren and Aditi Chaudhary. 

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Priyanka Chopra, The Sky Is Pink is slated for release on October 11. The promotional activities for the film are expected to begin in August-end.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Zaira Wasim The sky is pink Shonali Bose Aisha Chaudhary Farhan Akhtar Priyanka Chopra
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp