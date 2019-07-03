Zaira Wasim opts out of  'The Sky Is Pink' promotions 

By Express News Service

Zaira Wasim has opted out of 'The Sky Is Pink' promotions following her decision to quit Bollywood. In a detailed post on Sunday, Zaira had announced she was ending her acting career due to personal and religious reasons.

The Dangal and Secret Superstar actor’s statement had drawn mixed reactions on social media. The makers of 'The Sky of Pink' have supported her decision and excused her from the promotional rounds of the film.

Directed by Shonali Bose, 'The Sky Is Pink' is based on the life of the author and motivational speaker Aisha Chaudhary, who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis and passed away aged 19 in 2015. She is played in the film by Zaira. Farhan Akhtar and Priyanka Chopra essay the role of her parents, Niren and Aditi Chaudhary.

Produced by Ronnie Screwvala, Siddharth Roy Kapur and Priyanka Chopra, The Sky Is Pink is slated for release on October 11. The promotional activities for the film are expected to begin in August-end.