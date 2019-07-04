Home Entertainment Hindi

Did 'Mission Mangal' specially for daughter: Akshay Kumar

In "Mission Mangal", a space drama, Akshay plays a scientist.

Published: 04th July 2019 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

Akshay Kumar

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (File | PTI)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Actor Akshay Kumar says "Mission Mangal" is one film which he did specially for his daughter and children her age.

"'Mission Mangal', a film which I hope will inspire as much as entertain. A film which I've done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India's mission to Mars," Akshay tweeted on Thursday.

Arriving this Independence Day, it also stars Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari and Nithya Menen, with Jagan Shakti helming the film.

A post from the official Twitter page of Fox Star Hindi read: "Thank you Akshay Kumar for being a part of this incredible journey! We can't think of anyone better to inspire generations to come. Get ready for the true story of India's space mission to Mars #MissionMangal."

TAGS
Akshay Kumar Mission Mangal
Comments

