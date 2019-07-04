Home Entertainment Hindi

Nepal withdraws decision to host IIFA awards following criticism

The decision to host the 20th edition of IIFA was taken by the government of Nepal on June 22, following which a team of 17 members headed by Ministry of Tourism had been formed.

Published: 04th July 2019 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal has withdrawn its decision to host the International Indian Film Academy Award 2019 (Photo | Twitter)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: Nepal has withdrawn its decision to host the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Award 2019 following opposition from a parliamentary committee in light of the increasing social media criticism of the event.

A House Committee directed the government to stop all work related to organising the IIFA awards scheduled to be held this August in capital Kathmandu.

The Nepal Tourism board had planned to host the event in association with the Kathmandu Metropolitan City (KMC).

"It is certain that we will not be hosting the IIFA Award. If we are complaint enough in terms of infrastructure, there is a chance that we can host it in next two or three years," Nepal Tourism Board CEO Deepak Raj Joshi said.

The move had received criticism on social media, stemming from the reports that the Nepal government would pay for the plane tickets, hotel stay and the security of Bollywood stars and their entourage. The expenditure was estimated to cost over USD 4 million.

Reportedly, the expenditure was expected to be shared between Nepal Tourism Board, KMC, Federation of Nepalese Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Hotel Association of Nepal, Confederation of Nepalese Industries, and various private organisation. 

