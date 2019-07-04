Home Entertainment Hindi

We're friends: Meezaan on dating rumours with Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya

There is no relationship. We are friends, and friends also have a relationship. It's not always a boyfriend and girlfriend thing, Meezaan said during a chat show.

Published: 04th July 2019 07:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 07:29 PM   |  A+A-

Meezaan in Malaal trailer (Youtube screengrab)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Jaaved Jaaferi's son Meezaan, who is all set to make his Bollywood debut with the film "Malaal", has opened up on dating rumours with megastar Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter Navya Naveli Nanda, saying they are only "friends".

"There is no relationship. We are friends, and friends also have a relationship. It's not always a boyfriend and girlfriend thing. Just because we get papped outside the theatre leaving with friends, it does not mean we are dating," Meezaan said on a chat show while promoting his forthcoming film.

But when the show's anchor played a quick game with Meezaan and asked him who he would like to kill, marry and hook-up with, between Navya, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday, the debutante chose Navya for marriage, Sara for a hook-up and decided to kill Ananya.

Meezan appeared on Zoom's show "By Invite Only" along with his co-star Sharmin Segal, who is a niece of filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Directed by Mangesh Hadawale, "Malaal" is releasing on Friday.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Meezaan Navya Naveli Nanda Amitabh Bachchan grand daughter
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp