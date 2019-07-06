Home Entertainment Hindi

Sheer Kurma sees Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker as lovers

Faraz Arif Ansari’s upcoming film traces a queer woman’s search for belonging and acceptance in her family.

Published: 06th July 2019

By Express News Service

Actors Divya Dutta and Swara Bhasker will play lovers in Faraz Arif Ansari’s upcoming film Sheer Kurma. The film, which also stars veteran actor Surekha Sikri, traces a queer woman’s search for belonging and acceptance in her family. 

Speaking about his casting choices, Ansari said, “Divya and Swara are two celebrated names in the industry and strong allies of the LGBTQIA+ community. It was an easy decision to approach them. In fact, when I started writing the film, I had Divya in my mind, I already saw her playing this role. ”

Dutta added that she had no reservations about taking up the role’ because of her rapport with Ansari. “I have worked with him previously and I know what he has to offer. For me, this is not just a film. It’s a story about relationships – including this woman’s with her family and her partner, which is something that needs to be talked about amid all the taboo that exists in our society,” she said. Sheer Kurma will be wrapped up by the end of this year. 

