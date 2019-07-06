'Super 30': Indian community members in USA evince interest in Anand Kumar biopic

By PTI

PATNA: A biopic made on Super 30 founder Anand Kumar, which will be released next week, is generating a lot of interest even among Indian community members in the USA.

The Federation of Indian Association (FIA) in USA has hailed achievements of the noted mathematician preparing students from underprivileged class crack entrance examination for admission in IITs.

The association on its official website expressed happiness over a film made on Kumar, who was the guest of honour at the India Day Parade at Madison Square in New York in 2017.

"FIA team is eagerly waiting for the biopic of Anand Kumar, (India Day Parade-New York 2017-Guest of Honour) Super 30, an upcoming Indian biographical drama film directed by Vikas Bahl," reads the announcement on the official FIA website, according to a statement from Super 30 here on Saturday.

FIA an organisation representing 5-lakh Asian-Indians organises the prestigious parade since 1981 to represent India's progress and unity and project a truthful image of the country.

"Anand Kumar was invited to the India Day Parade in recognition of his extraordinary work through his pioneering Super 30 initiative, which has helped nearly 450 students from underprivileged sections of the society successfully chase the IIT dream," said Ankur Vaidya and Ramesh Patel of the FIA.

This year 18 of its students made it to different IITs. Alok Yadav of the FIA said it was a matter of joy for the organisation that a man who was the guest of honour a couple of years ago at the India Day Parade now has a biopic on him.

"What Anand has been doing is really remarkable and people need to know how he is ushering in a silent change," he added.

This also prompted interest in the Bollywood to make a biopic on him. The film, starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead role of Anand, is scheduled to be released on July 12.

There is a lot of buzz about the film, as it says the story of a committed teacher and his bunch of 30 passionate students eager to change their destiny through the power of education.