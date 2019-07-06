Home Entertainment Hindi

WATCH | Not one but three: Vidyut Jammwal attempting #BottleCapChallenge will give you goosebumps!

Over 805k people have seen the video on Facebook alone, receiving close to 60k reactions and 9k shares.

Published: 06th July 2019 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 01:20 PM   |  A+A-

Vidyut Jammwal attempting the Bottle Cap Challenge (Facebook screengrab)

By Online Desk

With and martial artists attempting the not-so-easy acrobatic challenge rather successfully, the #BottleCapChallenge has taken the Internet by storm.

Reportedly introduced by Taekwondo instructor Farabi Davletchin, the Bottle Cap Challenge hit Bollywood after Akshay Kumar posted a video of him 'untwisting the cap' with a roundhouse kick, taking inspiration from his 'action idol' Jason Statham.

Many Bollywood stars posted videos of their own after Akshay's tweet went viral - including 'Commando' fame Vidyut Jammwal.

Known for his acrobatic excellence, the 38-year-old took the challenge beyond the ordinary by using not one bottle but three! In a 30-second video that was uploaded on his official Facebook page on July 4, the artist sent the three caps flying with the swag of a professional. Over 805k people have seen the video on Facebook alone, receiving close to 60k reactions and 9k shares.

A person trying the bottle cap challenge is required to untwist the loosely fixed cap of a bottle placed in front of them with a roundhouse kick. To succeed, the cap should fly off the bottle, which should remain stationary.

One of the first ones to do it was businessman Errolson Hugh, followed by American singer-songwriter John Mayer.

Later, Hollywood action-icon Jason Statham took up the challenge and nailed it, before 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds released a version of his own. Among others who fulfilled the challenge are Kunal Kemmu, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade and more.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Hindi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BottleCapChallenge Bottle Cap Challenge Vidyut Jammwal
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp