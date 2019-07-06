WATCH | Not one but three: Vidyut Jammwal attempting #BottleCapChallenge will give you goosebumps!

By Online Desk

With and martial artists attempting the not-so-easy acrobatic challenge rather successfully, the #BottleCapChallenge has taken the Internet by storm.

Reportedly introduced by Taekwondo instructor Farabi Davletchin, the Bottle Cap Challenge hit Bollywood after Akshay Kumar posted a video of him 'untwisting the cap' with a roundhouse kick, taking inspiration from his 'action idol' Jason Statham.

Many Bollywood stars posted videos of their own after Akshay's tweet went viral - including 'Commando' fame Vidyut Jammwal.

Known for his acrobatic excellence, the 38-year-old took the challenge beyond the ordinary by using not one bottle but three! In a 30-second video that was uploaded on his official Facebook page on July 4, the artist sent the three caps flying with the swag of a professional. Over 805k people have seen the video on Facebook alone, receiving close to 60k reactions and 9k shares.

A person trying the bottle cap challenge is required to untwist the loosely fixed cap of a bottle placed in front of them with a roundhouse kick. To succeed, the cap should fly off the bottle, which should remain stationary.

One of the first ones to do it was businessman Errolson Hugh, followed by American singer-songwriter John Mayer.

Later, Hollywood action-icon Jason Statham took up the challenge and nailed it, before 'Deadpool' star Ryan Reynolds released a version of his own. Among others who fulfilled the challenge are Kunal Kemmu, Tiger Shroff, Parineeti Chopra, Shreyas Talpade and more.